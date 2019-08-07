Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Heads to bench

Chavis is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Royals, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Chavis is hitting .321 with two home runs and an .881 OPS over his last 10 games, but he'll head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale following a string of four straight starts. In his stead, Brock Holt is manning the keystone and hitting eighth.

