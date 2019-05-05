Chavis went 4-for-6 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs in a 15-2 victory against the White Sox on Saturday.

The 23-year-old rookie has experienced a power surge over the weekend, hitting three home runs in the last two nights. Chavis has six homers this year, and they've all come in the last 11 games. During that stretch, he is batting .410 (16-for-39) with 13 RBI and 12 runs as well. He's posted those totals since going 1-for-9 in his first three MLB games.