Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Hitting seventh in first start
Chavis is starting at second base and hitting seventh Sunday against the Rays, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
He started on the bench Friday and Saturday after getting the promotion from Triple-A prior to Friday's game, but will finally be a part of the starting nine against tough righty, Tyler Glasnow. Given the amount of injuries facing the Red Sox at the keystone, it would seem logical for Chavis to get regular work, at least in the short term, but it remains to be seen if that will be the case next week. Tzu-Wei Lin is the only other healthy player on the 25-man roster who has significant experience at second base.
