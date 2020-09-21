Chavis went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs, five RBI, three runs and one walk in Sunday's win against the Red Sox.

Chavis set the tone for the Red Sox on Sunday with home runs off promising right-hander Deivi Garcia in the second and third innings. Although Boston put up 10 runs in the win, Chavis was the only player on the team with multiple RBI. The 25-year-old went 0-for-13 with five strikeouts over his past three games, but he came through with his best performance of the 2020 season Sunday.