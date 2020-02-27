Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Homers Wednesday
Chavis started at second base and went 2-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's spring game against the Pirates.
Chavis has appeared in three Grapefruit League games, playing both first and second base while going 2-for-7. If healthy, Chavis should find himself in the lineup daily. He showed home run power in 2019, going deep 18 times in 382 plate appearances, but there were also challenges. He batted just .221 with a .649 OPS over the second half.
