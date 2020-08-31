With Ian Browne of MLB.com reporting Bobby Dalbec likely to get a majority of at-bats at first base, Chavis' playing time could take a hit.

Dalbec, who was called up over the weekend after Boston traded Mitch Moreland to San Diego, started at first base and went 2-for-4 with a home run in his debut. Chavis had been a regular against left-handers, against whom Moreland would sit, but the Red Sox will want to get a good look at Dalbec. The team envisions a future infield with Dalbec and Rafael Devers at the corners. Chavis could see time at second base, where Jose Peraza has been the primary starter. Neither Chavis (.675 OPS) nor Peraza (.631) has distinguished himself at the plate.