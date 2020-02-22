Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Included in first spring lineup
Chavis (oblique) is in the lineup for Saturday's spring opener, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Chavis ended last season battling an oblique injury and did not play winter ball as a result. However, he has put the injury behind him and will take the field in Boston's first exhibition game. Chavis will man first base and hit cleanup in Saturday's batting order.
