Chavis was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Chavis joins the big-league club ahead of the weekend series in Tampa Bay with a serious chance at heavy playing time with Dustin Pedroia (knee), Eduardo Nunez (back) and Brock Holt (eye) all on the injured list. The 23-year-old has been receiving starts at second base with Pawtucket through the first few weeks of the season and will seemingly have those skills tested at the major-league level. The Red Sox's top prospect slashed .250/.354/.600 with four home runs in 12 games at Triple- A.

