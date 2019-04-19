Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Joining Red Sox
Chavis was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Chavis joins the big-league club ahead of the weekend series in Tampa Bay with a serious chance at heavy playing time with Dustin Pedroia (knee), Eduardo Nunez (back) and Brock Holt (eye) all on the injured list. The 23-year-old has been receiving starts at second base with Pawtucket through the first few weeks of the season and will seemingly have those skills tested at the major-league level. The Red Sox's top prospect slashed .250/.354/.600 with four home runs in 12 games at Triple- A.
More News
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Getting starts at second•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Goes yard in opener•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Defensive challenges mount•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Blasts third homer of spring•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Goes opposite field•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
16 ways Scott White is already wrong
Scott White says a lot of things during draft prep season, and most of them he's not revising...
-
Waivers: McMahon back, Urias done
Ryan McMahon reminded everyone why he shouldn't have been on the waiver wire in the first place...
-
Trade chart, Fantasy Baseball rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Changes: Five you need to know
Looking for early-season breakouts you can trust? Aaron Sauceda dives into changes five pitchers...