Chavis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Yankees.
Chavis started at first base in place of Mitch Moreland against a left-hander, the fifth southpaw the Red Sox have faced in eight games. After going hitless in the first three starts, Chavis is 3-for-7 in his last two appearances.
