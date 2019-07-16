Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Mashes grand slam

Chavis went 1-for-3 with two walks and a grand slam in Monday's 10-8 win over the Blue Jays.

His first-inning blast got the offensive fireworks started on the night. Chavis is now slashing .259/.330/.465 with an impressive 16 homers and 52 RBI in his first 73 big-league games.

More News
Our Latest Stories