Chavis will see more time in left field, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Chavis played his first game in left field Tuesday, and it went without incident. Between left field and second base, where there will be plenty of opportunities after Boston sent Jose Peraza to the alternate camp, Chavis could get daily appearances. That wasn't the case earlier in the season when Peraza received a greater share of starts at second.
More News
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Not starting nightcap•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: First start in LF•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Picks up third straight start•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Impacted by Dalbec callup•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Plates two in win•