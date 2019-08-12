Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Moves to IL with sprained shoulder
The Red Sox placed Chavis on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Chavis had started nine of the Red Sox's 12 games in August and wasn't reported to have suffered an injury in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Angels, so the shoulder issue may have been something he had played through recently. The AC joint sprain may explain in part why Chavis had gone just 5-for-32 with 12 strikeouts on the month, taking some wind out of his sails after a tremendous start to his big-league career earlier this season. Chavis' absence for at least the next week and a half paves the way for Brock Holt to earn more work at the keystone.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...