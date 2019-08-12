Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Moves to IL with sprained shoulder

The Red Sox placed Chavis on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Chavis had started nine of the Red Sox's 12 games in August and wasn't reported to have suffered an injury in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Angels, so the shoulder issue may have been something he had played through recently. The AC joint sprain may explain in part why Chavis had gone just 5-for-32 with 12 strikeouts on the month, taking some wind out of his sails after a tremendous start to his big-league career earlier this season. Chavis' absence for at least the next week and a half paves the way for Brock Holt to earn more work at the keystone.