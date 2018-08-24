Chavis was promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Chavis made quick work of Double-A Portland after his 80-game suspension for performance enhancing substances, slashing .303/.400/.536 with seven home runs in 128 at-bats. The 23-year-old could seemingly jump up to the majors come roster expansion in September, but the Red Sox would first need to add him to the 40-man roster.

