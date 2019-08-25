Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Needs more rehab time
Manager Alex Cora said the Red Sox wouldn't activate Chavis (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list during the club's two-game set in Colorado that begins Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Chavis began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday and played back-to-back days, going 3-for-7 with a pair of doubles between the two contests. Though Chavis was only shut down for around two weeks before heading to the minors, the Red Sox apparently want him to get in some more at-bats at Triple-A before bringing him back as their everyday second baseman. Chavis could be activated from the IL in advance of Boston's series with the Angels next weekend.
