Chavis has to prove he's made adjustments this spring if he's to open the season on the big-league roster, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Chavis has potential, but he hasn't shown much of it in his first 137 major-league games, hitting a modest .241/.304/.424. Contact has been his biggest problem, as he's struck out in 32.8 percent of his plate appearances. Chavis still has options remaining, so the Red Sox may ask him to sort things out in the minors if he fails to demonstrate improvements in camp.