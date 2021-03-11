Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Chavis won't be considered an option in the outfield "for now," Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

With Franchy Cordero's status for Opening Day in question due to his delayed start to camp while waiting to clear COVID-19 protocols, the Red Sox could have an opening in left field to begin the season. Chavis apparently won't warrant any consideration to replace him, with Cora instead naming Marwin Gonzalez as the top candidate to fill in for Cordero if needed. While Chavis still would offer the ability to play three infield spots, his chances of winning a utility role with Boston don't appear to be high with Gonzalez, Enrique Hernandez, Danny Santana and Christian Arroyo all offering similar or better defensive versatility. In addition, Chavis has minor-league options remaining, which also figures to work against him in his bid for an Opening Day roster spot.