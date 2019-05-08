Chavis is not starting Wednesday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Chavis sits for the first time since entering the lineup on April 21. He was hitting an excellent .354/.466/.771 through Saturday but has since gone 0-for-10, dropping his season line to a still strong .293/.423/.638. Eduardo Nunez gets the start at second base.

