Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Not ready to start Wednesday

Chavis (back) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Chavis will remain on the bench for a fourth straight contest while managing the back injury, but his ability to pinch hit and play second base late in Tuesday's 9-4 win suggests he's likely on track to avoid a trip to the injured list. Mitch Moreland and Brock Holt will start on the right side of the infield as the Red Sox wrap up their three-game set in Tampa Bay.