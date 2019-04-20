Chavis remains out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The Red Sox promoted their top hitting prospect ahead of Friday's series opener, but he's been on the bench for both of his first two games with the big club. A corner infielder by trade, Chavis had been receiving work at the keystone prior to his callup, but the Red Sox may not be comfortable enough with his defense at the position to deploy him there on a regular basis. Tzu-Wei Lin will instead pick up a second straight start at second base with all of Dustin Pedroia (knee), Brock Holt (eye) and Eduardo Nunez (back) on the injured list.