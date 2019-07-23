Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Not starting but avoids IL

Chavis (back) is not in the lineup Tuesday against Tampa Bay but has not been placed on the injured list.

Chavis hasn't played since leaving Saturday's game with back tightness. He was thought to be at risk for a trip to the injured list to make room for Mitch Moreland's (quadriceps) return, but the Red Sox elected to option Marco Hernandez instead. Even though he remains on the roster, Chavis' playing time could take a hit with Moreland back from his injury.