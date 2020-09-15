Chavis is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Chavis started the previous three games and went 3-for-10 with one homer and a stolen base, and he'll head to the bench Tuesday. Yairo Munoz receives the start in left field for the series opener in Miami.
More News
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Swats third homer•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: More left field ahead•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Not starting nightcap•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: First start in LF•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Picks up third straight start•