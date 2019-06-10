Red Sox's Michael Chavis: On bench Monday
Chavis is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Chavis has been the Red Sox's primary first baseman of late while Mitch Moreland (quadriceps) and Steve Pearce (back) are both on the injured list. He'll get a rest Monday, with Sam Travis taking over at the position.
