Red Sox's Michael Chavis: On bench Monday

Chavis is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Chavis has been the Red Sox's primary first baseman of late while Mitch Moreland (quadriceps) and Steve Pearce (back) are both on the injured list. He'll get a rest Monday, with Sam Travis taking over at the position.

More News
Our Latest Stories