Chavis went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and two runs Sunday in Double-A Portland's 6-2 win over Akron.

Chavis and fellow corner infielder Bobby Dalbec combined for all three of Portland's extra-base hits on the day and have both been making life difficult for Eastern League pitchers of late. The former in particular has been destroying the opposition, with the 23-year-old notching at least two hits in five of his past six games. Since beginning his season in early July after completing an 80-game suspension following a positive test for performance-enhancing drugs, Travis has made up for the lost time by slashing a robust .309/.404/.556 across 94 plate appearances.