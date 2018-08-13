Red Sox's Michael Chavis: On fire at Double-A
Chavis went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and two runs Sunday in Double-A Portland's 6-2 win over Akron.
Chavis and fellow corner infielder Bobby Dalbec combined for all three of Portland's extra-base hits on the day and have both been making life difficult for Eastern League pitchers of late. The former in particular has been destroying the opposition, with the 23-year-old notching at least two hits in five of his past six games. Since beginning his season in early July after completing an 80-game suspension following a positive test for performance-enhancing drugs, Travis has made up for the lost time by slashing a robust .309/.404/.556 across 94 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...