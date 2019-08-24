Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Opens rehab assignment

Chavis (shoulder) started at first base and went 0-for-3 for Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday.

Chavis kicked off his rehab assignment Friday and will remain with the PawSox through the weekend, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. There's a chance he could join the Red Sox in Colorado on Tuesday for their upcoming series with the Rockies. Chavis has been sidelined with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder since Aug. 12.