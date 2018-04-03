Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Opens season on MiLB DL
Chavis (oblique) was placed on the minor-league disabled list Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
There was some hope that the top prospect would be able to avoid a DL stint, but he apparently hasn't progressed as well as the team had hoped. He'll need to stay on the sideline for at least seven days. It seems like he could be back after the minimum DL stint given the glimmer of hope that he'd be ready for Opening Day.
