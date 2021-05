Chavis will start at second base and bat leadoff Thursday against the Athletics, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Chavis will be filling in for Marwin Gonzalez in the series finale, but it's Bobby Dalbec who likely has to worry about Chavis stealing his spot in the everyday lineup. Dalbec was benched for the past two games in favor of Chavis, who went 2-for-7 with three strikeouts while stepping in at first base.