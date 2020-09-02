Chavis will serve as Boston's designated hitter and will bat sixth Wednesday against the Braves, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Chavis looked like he might have been in line to see his playing time tail off after Boston called up first-base prospect Bobby Dalbec on Sunday, but Monday's trade that sent Kevin Pillar to the Rockies seems to have benefited Chavis. J.D. Martinez (hand) will return from a two-game absence to start in left field, which could become his permanent more permanent home, given that the Red Sox lack any other established, healthy outfielders beyond Alex Verdugo and Jackie Bradley. If that's the case, Boston could rotate first base and the DH spot between Chavis and Dalbec, allowing both young bats to stick in the everyday lineup.