Chavis went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's 8-5 win over Baltimore.
Chavis' two-run single in the sixth inning seemed innocuous enough at the time as it extended Boston's lead to 8-0, but it turned out to be a cushion after the Orioles scored five times in the seventh and eight innings. The single also snapped Chavis' 0-for-11 skid that included eight strikeouts. He's batting .246 with a double, two triples and two home runs with seven RBI and a whopping 40.0 K% (24 strikeouts in 57 at-bats).
More News
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Has night to forget•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Heads back to bench•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Blasts second homer•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Launches first homer•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: In lineup against lefty•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Among future second base starters•