Chavis went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's 8-5 win over Baltimore.

Chavis' two-run single in the sixth inning seemed innocuous enough at the time as it extended Boston's lead to 8-0, but it turned out to be a cushion after the Orioles scored five times in the seventh and eight innings. The single also snapped Chavis' 0-for-11 skid that included eight strikeouts. He's batting .246 with a double, two triples and two home runs with seven RBI and a whopping 40.0 K% (24 strikeouts in 57 at-bats).

More News