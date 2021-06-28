Chavis will start at second base and bat ninth Monday against the Royals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Before heading to the bench for Sunday's 9-2 win over the Yankees, Chavis had served as Boston's leadoff man in each of the previous three contests. He'll cede table-setting duties to Enrique Hernandez in Monday's series opener with a lefty (Danny Duffy) on the hill for Kansas City, but Chavis at least appears to have supplanted Danny Santana as Boston's preferred option at second base. Through 46 plate appearances at the big-league level this season, Chavis is slashing .244/.261/.400.