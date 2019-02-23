Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Plays second base Friday
Chavis played three innings at second base in Friday's spring game against Northeastern University, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Chavis has made the infield circuit since being drafted in the first round of the 2014 draft. He initially played shortstop, then moved to third base before playing first base during winter ball this offseason. His three innings at second base Friday represented his first exposure to the position as a professional and it showed. He failed to cover second base on a stolen base attempt and made a throwing error. He also turned a 4-6-3 double play, an encouraging sign in this experiment. "It's good for him to go out there and get a few innings," manager Alex Cora said. "No pressure, no expectations. Just to get his feet wet." Chavis will play all over the infield during the spring, including a start at third base Saturday when Boston kicks off its spring training schedule against the Yankees.
