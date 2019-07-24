Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Plays second base Tuesday
Chavis (back) entered Tuesday's game as a pinch hitter and played two innings at second base.
Chavis missed two games with tightness in his back but avoided a trip to the injured list. That he swung the bat and played the field is a good sign. With Mitch Moreland returning, Chavis could see most of his action going forward at second base.
More News
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Not starting but avoids IL•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Could land on IL•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Remains out Monday•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Out Sunday with back tightness•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Exits with back tightness•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Mashes grand slam•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...