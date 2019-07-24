Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Plays second base Tuesday

Chavis (back) entered Tuesday's game as a pinch hitter and played two innings at second base.

Chavis missed two games with tightness in his back but avoided a trip to the injured list. That he swung the bat and played the field is a good sign. With Mitch Moreland returning, Chavis could see most of his action going forward at second base.

