Chavis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's spring game against the Rays.
Chavis went deep in the second inning for his fourth Grapefruit League homer and is 8-for-29 with five extra-base hits and seven RBI over 12 spring games. Boston manager Alex Cora praised Chavis' ability to lay off pitches outside the zone, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. If that were to continue, it'd improve his chances of claiming the final bench spot. Smith also noted that Chavis will likely make the Opening Day roster if Franchy Cordero opens the season on the injured list. Cordero began camp on the COVID-related IL and only recently began working out with the team. If he lands on the IL to start the season, Marwin Gonzalez would be the likely starter in left field.
