Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Quietly heating up

Chavis went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Twins.

Chavis has emerged from his first taste of adversity at the MLB level and has hit safely in nine straight games, going 13-for-41 (.317) with two home runs, six RBI and seven runs scored during that stretch. His streak has gone unnoticed as Boston's offense overall has improved while the team has won seven of its last eight games. After getting his MLB career off to a blazing start, the infielder was mired in a 20-game slump in which he batted just .181. He'll continue to get at-bats as the starting first baseman but could eventually slot in as the primary second baseman when Mitch Moreland (quadriceps) and Steve Pearce (back) return.