Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Quietly heating up
Chavis went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Twins.
Chavis has emerged from his first taste of adversity at the MLB level and has hit safely in nine straight games, going 13-for-41 (.317) with two home runs, six RBI and seven runs scored during that stretch. His streak has gone unnoticed as Boston's offense overall has improved while the team has won seven of its last eight games. After getting his MLB career off to a blazing start, the infielder was mired in a 20-game slump in which he batted just .181. He'll continue to get at-bats as the starting first baseman but could eventually slot in as the primary second baseman when Mitch Moreland (quadriceps) and Steve Pearce (back) return.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...