Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Reassigned to minors camp
The Red Sox reassigned Chavis to their minor-league camp Sunday.
The third baseman was one of 11 players that Boston sent back to the minors, but the only major prospect among the lot. Chavis likely would have enjoyed a lengthier stay at big-league camp if not for suffering an oblique injury early on in spring training that he's still getting over. It's expected that he'll be able to face hitters soon, which may allow Chavis to open the season on the field rather than on the 7-day disabled list. Look for the 22-year-old to begin the campaign with Double-A Portland or Triple-A Pawtucket.
