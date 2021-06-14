Chavis was recalled by the Red Sox on Monday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Chavis was sent to Triple-A Worcester in late May, but he'll return to the Red Sox after spending three weeks with the minor-league club. During his stint at the Triple-A level, he hit .275 with three home runs, 13 runs and 12 RBI in 17 games. Ryan Weber was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.