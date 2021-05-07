Chavis was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Friday.
Chavis briefly joined the major-league roster earlier in the season, but he'll now return to the big-league club after Enrique Hernandez (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Chavis and Franchy Cordero could see playing time in the outfield while Hernandez is sidelined.
