Chavis has been invited to the Red Sox's major-league camp this spring, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The Red Sox will give one of their top prospects a look during spring, though Chavis is still expected to open the season in the minors. He impressed in stops at High-A Salem and Double-A Portland last season, hitting a combined .282/.347/.563 with 31 homers in 126 games. Still, he hasn't played above Double-A at this point, and with Rafael Devers and Mitch Moreland manning the corners for Boston in 2018, the 22-year-old will likely spend most of his season with Triple-A Pawtucket.