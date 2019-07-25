Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Remains sidelined

Chavis (back) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Chavis will stick on the bench for a fifth straight game as he continues to deal with a back injury. He was able to pinch hit and play second base earlier in the week, though it remains to be seen when he'll be cleared to rejoin the starting nine. Brock Holt is once again starting at second base in place of Chavis on Thursday.