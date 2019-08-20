Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Resumes swinging

Chavis (shoulder) has been cleared to begin swinging a bat, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Chavis was able to take part in some fielding work Monday, and he took another step forward Tuesday by gaining clearance to swing a bat once again. He'll need to complete a rehab assignment before being activated from the 10-day injured list, though the Red Sox haven't revealed when he may be cleared for game action.

More News
Our Latest Stories