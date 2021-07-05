The Red Sox are optioning Chavis to Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The infielder loses his spot on Boston's 26-man roster now that Christian Arroyo (knee) is ready to return. Difficulties making contact with fastballs and a pull-heavy approach have led to just three hits in 25 at-bats for Chavis since being recalled June 24. Future infield injuries could demand Chavis' return to the big-league roster in 2021, but he has shown little since his 2019 debut season to suggest he can be a consistent hitter at the MLB level. Arroyo, a more reliable defender and hitter, will be recalled in a corresponding move.