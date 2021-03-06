Chavis (back) entered Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays as a reserve and belted a two-run home run.
Chavis was scratched from Thursday's contest but continued his quest for a roster spot Friday. His seventh-inning home run, which made up for a fielding error at first base in the sixth inning, was his second of the spring. Utility infielder Christian Arroyo is viewed as his primary competition for a roster spot. The Red Sox are considering carrying 14 pitchers with three bench spots allotted to fielders, so versatility is key. One of those three will be backup catcher Kevin Plawecki and another will be the super-utility Marwin Gonzalez.
