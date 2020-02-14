Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Role clarified

Chavis (oblique) will split time between first and second base this season, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke clarified Chavis' role for the upcoming season. "When he's swinging the bat well, he's going to get more playing time whether it's at first or second," Roenicke said. "But he's going to be out there. When he's performing the way he can, like when he first came up last year and was so hot, you want him in the lineup." Chavis did not hit well against lefties in 2019 (.226 batting average) and needs to lay off high fastballs. Roenicke acknowledged the need to lay off high heat but believes his performance against lefties was the product of a limited sample size.