Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Scratched with side soreness

Chavis (shoulder) was scratched from the second game of Friday's doubleheader due to right side soreness, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Chavis slugged a pair of home runs in Game 1 of the doubleheader, but he was unable to go for the nightcap. It's unclear if this setback will impact his timetable for a return.

