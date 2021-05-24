Chavis was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Chavis had been up since early May and hit well enough in a part-time role, recording a .758 OPS in 33 trips to the plate. His 0:13 BB:K told a very different story, however. He'll get regular at-bats at the Triple-A level, with Christian Arroyo (hand) expected to return from the injured list to take his big-league bench role.
