The Red Sox optioned Chavis to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

With four home runs during Grapefruit League action, Chavis bolstered his claim for being the top prospect in the organization, albeit in a Red Sox system that ranks as one of baseball's weakest. According to Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald, Chavis' main focus at this point is improving his defense while showcasing more of an ability to play multiple positions. Chavis will see most of his action at first and third base in Pawtucket but will also get some exposure to the keystone as he looks to improve his chances of earning a callup at some point in 2019.

