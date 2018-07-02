Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Set for action
Chavis (suspension) will make his 2018 debut with short-season Lowell on Monday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Chavis will be back in action after serving an 80-game suspension for the use of a performance-enhancing substance. Expect to see him back at the Double-A level in the near future after getting some reps in with Lowell.
