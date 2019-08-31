Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Set to be evaluated Monday
Chavis (shoulder/side) is returning to Boston to be evaluated Monday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Chavis was scratched from the nightcap of Friday's doubleheader with Triple-A Pawtucket due to right side soreness, and he'll return to the big-league club to determine the severity of the injury. The 24-year-old was nearing the end of his rehab assignment for a right shoulder sprain and was on track to be activated when rosters expanded Sunday before the side injury cropped up.
