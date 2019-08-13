Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Shutting down for week

Chavis (shoulder) will be shut down for five or six days before resuming baseball activities, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Chavis suffered an AC joint sprain while making a catch in last Tuesday's loss to the Royals. Since then while attempting to play through the injury, Chavis went hitless in 13 at-bats. "If I could manage the pain, it's fine, but if it's changing my swing or changing how I go about fielding a ground ball, that's when it becomes a problem," he said. The Red Sox anticipate the rookie to return around the time his 10-day minimum stint on the injured list ends.