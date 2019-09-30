Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Skipping out on winter ball
The Red Sox no longer plan on having Chavis (oblique) take part in winter ball in Puerto Rico, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
After being placed on the 10-day injured list in mid-August with a right oblique issue, Chavis appeared to be eyeing a return to action during the final week of the regular season, but that ultimately didn't come to fruition. While Chavis isn't believed to be dealing with any sort of significant setback in his recovery, the Red Sox will have him turn his focus to getting healthy for the spring rather than making up for the at-bats he lost out on in August and September. With Mitch Moreland bound for free agency this winter and Dustin Pedroia (knee) potentially set to retire, Chavis should have a good chance at opening 2020 as a regular player on the right side of the Boston infield.
More News
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Will play outfield in winter ball•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Could be shut down•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Could be activated soon•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Unlikely to return this season•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Team hopes for weekend return•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Done with rehab but remains out•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...