Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Skipping out on winter ball

The Red Sox no longer plan on having Chavis (oblique) take part in winter ball in Puerto Rico, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

After being placed on the 10-day injured list in mid-August with a right oblique issue, Chavis appeared to be eyeing a return to action during the final week of the regular season, but that ultimately didn't come to fruition. While Chavis isn't believed to be dealing with any sort of significant setback in his recovery, the Red Sox will have him turn his focus to getting healthy for the spring rather than making up for the at-bats he lost out on in August and September. With Mitch Moreland bound for free agency this winter and Dustin Pedroia (knee) potentially set to retire, Chavis should have a good chance at opening 2020 as a regular player on the right side of the Boston infield.