Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Slows down at plate
Chavis went 0-for-5 with an RBI and two strikeouts in Friday's 14-1 win over the Mariners.
Chavis has cooled off after an explosive debut. Since his two-home run game May 4, Chavis has gone hitless in 19 plate appearances with seven strikeouts, three walks, one run and one RBI. This is first real test of adversity the 23-year-old has dealt with since being called up, so it will be interesting to see how he responds.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...