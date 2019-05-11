Chavis went 0-for-5 with an RBI and two strikeouts in Friday's 14-1 win over the Mariners.

Chavis has cooled off after an explosive debut. Since his two-home run game May 4, Chavis has gone hitless in 19 plate appearances with seven strikeouts, three walks, one run and one RBI. This is first real test of adversity the 23-year-old has dealt with since being called up, so it will be interesting to see how he responds.